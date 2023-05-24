A classic South African film, Sarafina, is set to be released across the world, 31 years after its first screening at the annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

Sarafina is set against the backdrop of the June 1976 Soweto Uprising by black schoolchildren.

The producer of the film says the French media and entertainment giant TF1 Studio or Newen Studios has signed a deal with the company to represent the picture for global sales. This follows the film’s participation in the prestigious Cannes Classics Official Selection earlier this month.

Vision Entertainment says it’s excited about the many new opportunities for the 1992 Anant Singh and Darrell James Roodt film and the younger generations seeing it.

The picture stars among others, Academy Award winners Whoopi Goldberg, Leleti Khumalo, Miriam Makeba, Mbongeni Ngema and John Kani.

VIDEO: Interview with the movie’s producer, Anant Singh on Sarafina being selected for Cannes Film Festival: