The iconic South African film, Sarafina has been selected for the 76th edition of the *Cannes Film Festival in France.

The film with stars like Leleti Khumalo, Miriam Makeba, John Twala and Whoopi Goldberg among others, has been nominated in the Cannes Classics category at the world’s biggest film festival.

Sarafina premiered in 1992 and is based on Mbongeni Ngema’s musical launched in 1987.

FILM | “Sarafina” selected for 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France:

Producer of the film, Anant Singh says it is exciting to be featured again for an award at the festival.

‘It is an afternoon screening. We got driven to the red carpet and then we walk up there, those red steps that are iconic for Cannes and then to an acknowledgement and there is a reception, and then we go and present the movie in the official selection,”

He added: “After that, there will be a reception for the film, then there is also an official handover acknowledgement that it participated in the official selection of the film festival.”