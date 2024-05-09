SAPU expresses concern over specialised members from SAPS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) has voiced its apprehension regarding the significant number of specialised members departing from the South African Police Services (SAPS).

According to the union, the Special Task Force has witnessed the departure of over 50 members in the past fiscal year alone. SAPU suggests that issues related to remuneration may be prompting members to leave SAPS and seek opportunities in the private sector.

Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale highlights concerns about the shortage of officers within the SAPS, and notes that police killings may also be contributing to members’ decisions to resign.

“Our Special Task Force, NIU, detectives, and all other members are clearly affected by those issues that we are mentioning. So there is a need indeed to resolve issues that are making specialised and any member of the South African Police Services to find themselves leaving the South African Police Services to go out there to look for greener pastures.”

Crisis in SAPS | Lesiba Thobakgale weighs in on the shortage of detectives

