SAPU denies allegations police in Limpopo target ANC members

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) in Limpopo has condemned allegations by the ANC in the province that the police are targeting its members following violence in Juju Valley in Seshego outside Polokwane.

Several people were wounded and hospitalised. Two of them including a nine-year-old child were shot.

SAPU Provincial Secretary, Lesiba Phukubjwe says police work is guided by a constitutional mandate, not a political agenda.

“Looking into the constitution of the republic it gives the police powers to combat, prevent and investigate crime, and also uphold the law, and enforce it. Now, in our view, politics killed policing in the republic, where politicians think that they have the power to overrule the police as the police are carrying out the constitutional mandate to investigate such crimes and bring perpetrators to book,” says Phukubjwe.

Meanwhile, Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after a body was found with gunshot wounds at Riverside village in Sekhukhune.

Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

“According to the information received, the police were summoned to the scene together with EMS. Upon their arrival, they found a body of an unknown man who may be around 35 years old, lying next to the dam at Riverside. He was wearing black pair of jeans, a grey T-shirt with white dots. His lifeless body was already at an advanced state of decomposition,” says Ledwaba.