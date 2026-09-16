SAPU demands consequences for those who conspired against Masemola

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) says those who might have conspired against suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola must be held accountable.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ordered the withdrawal of four charges against Masemola saying there is no prospect of a successful prosecution.

The charges related to the contravening of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

SAPU Spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale has called for the immediate reinstatement of Masemola.

“The South African Policing Union welcomes the withdrawal of the charges against the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola and we are making a call to the President to reinstate him as soon as possible back to his post as the National Commissioner of SAPS, and we are further calling for accountability for those in IDAC (the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption) who were responsible to have concocted these charges against the National Commissioner. We are also calling for accountability to those who connived in SAPS to have the National Commissioner removed.”

Thobakgale says his reinstatement would help to restore public confidence in the SAPS ahead of the Local Government Elections (LGE).

He says, “As we are heading to the Local Government Elections, we are saying that SAPS needs stability in order to make sure that SAPS refocuses on fighting crime and we believe that the return of the national commissioner will clearly bring confidence to our members, it will bring confidence to the community and it will even strengthen cooperation between communities and the police in the fight against crime.”

VIDEO | NPA takes steps to withdraw charges against Masemola: