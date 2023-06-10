Police in KwaZulu-Natal have put measures in place to ensure that the province delivers an incident-free Comrades Marathon this weekend.

The 96th down run race will take place from Pietermaritzburg to Durban tomorrow. Various police disciplines have been deployed at strategic points along the route and other focus areas.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda elaborates, “Boots on the ground will be capacitated by air support which will monitor the event from the skies. No level of lawlessness will be tolerated and those who attempt to test the might of law enforcement agencies and the authority of the state will be met with the strict application of the law.”

Meanwhile, Netshiunda says in promotion of employee health and wellness in the SAPS, over 200 police officers will also take part in the Comrades Marathon this year.

“The SAPS athletes will be out to improve their fitness and seek to better last years’ SAPS Comrades Marathon time . The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Fannie Masemola and the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will host a special send-off session for the SAPS athletes.”