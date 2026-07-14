SAPS team to probe murder of March and March Gauteng leader

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appointed a multidisciplinary team of detectives and crime intelligence officers to investigate the murder of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Somgaxa.

Somgaxa was shot outside his home in Greenfield, Johannesburg, on 3 July and died in hospital yesterday.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane says the police are treating the case with the utmost seriousness and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

She also warned against the intimidation and targeting of foreign nationals, saying such actions will not be tolerated.

National Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says, “Lieutenant General Dimpani has strongly condemned the attack and assured the public that the SAPS will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible are identified, traced, and brought to justice. The appointment of a multidisciplinary team underscores the seriousness with which SAPS is treating this matter. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this murder and to ensure accountability.”