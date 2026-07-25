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SAPS taking steps to address challenges amid Madlanga Inquiry

  • Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
Motsebi Monareng

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has given a reassurance that his ministry has taken steps to address the challenges currently plaguing the South African Police Service (SAPS), some of which he says are playing out at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Cachalia, together with his Deputy Ministers and Members of the Executive Councils (MINMEC) responsible for Community Safety, briefed the media following the police MINMEC meeting in Mpumalanga.

“We have established mechanisms for accountability and, importantly, implementation has already begun. Together with our provincial partners, municipalities, communities and every dedicated member of the South African Police Service. We’re laying the foundation for a police service that is professional, ethical, intelligence-led, technology-enabled and firmly rooted in our constitutional values,” says Cachalia.

LIVE | Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia briefs the media following MINMEC meeting:

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