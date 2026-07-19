SAPS: Social media posts on house fire not linked to migrant protests

Police have condemned social media claims linking the fatal Yeoville house fire to protests against undocumented migrants.

This comes after 35-year-old Romeo Katompa died in the blaze recently.

An inquest docket has been opened.

The body was removed after the necessary forensic processes were completed and has been taken to a government mortuary.

The South African Police Service released a statement on Saturday, which says, “Preliminary investigations and witness statements indicate that the deceased was inside the house when the fire broke out and was unable to escape. At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.”

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “SAPS condemns false social media posts linking this incident to anti-illegal immigration protests. Spreading misinformation is irresponsible and undermines the investigations. We urge the public to refrain from sharing unverified information and allow the police to verify the facts.”

Police urge members of the public to refrain from sharing speculative information and to allow investigators to establish the facts.