KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered several firearms and a stolen vehicle at Ntuzuma north of Durban.

It is alleged the vehicle was stolen from Sydenham during a house robbery in March.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says they were conducting an operation when they spotted a vehicle travelling at a high speed

“During the operation police officers spotted the vehicle travelling at high speed. Police traced the vehicle which was eventually abandoned by the suspects. When the abandoned vehicle was searched police found an AK 47 rifle three pistols and 54 rounds of ammunition inside. An investigation is underway to trace the perpetrators”, says Ngcobo.

#sapsKZN On 21 September 2022, the Provincial Vehicle and Trio Task Team were searching for a vehicle that was stolen from Sydenham during a house robbery in March 2022. Vehicle recovered and four firearms as well as ammunition seized. Suspects sought. MLhttps://t.co/8cXbnacPLg pic.twitter.com/svnB3HtHr3 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 25, 2022