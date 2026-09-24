SAPS search for suspect after viral GBV video

The police in Bityi, in the Eastern Cape say they are hot on the heels of a man who is suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a 35-year-old woman.

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana says there is a video circulating on social media of the tied-up victim being assaulted by the suspect.

“A viral video circulating on social media shows the suspect assaulting the tied-up female victim. Police are aware of the video, which forms part of the investigation. The public is urged not to circulate the footage further, as doing so may subject the victim to secondary victimisation,” says Gantana.

She says no arrest has been made.

“The suspect is known to the police and is currently on the run. Bityi South African Police Service (SAPS) members are actively tracing the suspect. Gender- based violence (GBV) and femicide remains a priority crime and is treated with the utmost seriousness,” adds Gantana.

#sapsEC [BITYI SAPS LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT IN VIRAL GBVF CASE INVOLVING KIDNAPPING AND ASSAULT GBH] Police in Bityi have opened a case of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The case was opened on Monday, 21 September 2026, following an incident… pic.twitter.com/jpXRitZzt9 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 24, 2026

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