As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gears up for its planned national shutdown on Monday, authorities are leaving nothing to chance.

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are already stationed at the Kimberley airport on Sunday.

Police are conducting roadblocks in Kimberley while other officers are doing their patrols at the Diamond Pavilion Shopping Centre.

The army and police have been deployed to deal with lawlessness arising from the EFF’s planned protest.

Government has on several occasions maintained that Monday is a normal working, and has encouraged people to ignore the EFF’s call for a national shutdown.

Marked and unmarked police vehicles can be seen patrolling the streets of De Aar, where President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the keynote address at this year’s Human Rights Day commemoration on Tuesday (March 21).

Earlier today, Police commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola assessed the state of readiness of police at OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg.

The video below is reporting more on the story: