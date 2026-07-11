SAPS probes UK fugitive Ndodana Tshuma’s entry into South Africa

The South African Police Service’s Organised Crime Unit is investigating the route allegedly used by triple murder accused and Interpol fugitive Ndodana Tshuma to enter South Africa.

The 45-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, last night after the bodies of his wife and two children were found at their home in Bedfordshire, England, more than a week ago.

UK authorities had initially believed Tshuma may have travelled to Zimbabwe.

SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says investigators are working with Interpol to establish how Tshuma entered South Africa, where he stayed while evading arrest, and whether he received assistance after arriving in the country.

Mathe says, “We do know that he was with family members, but at this stage I cannot divulge who gave us a tip-off. But safe to say that the SAPS is stamping the authority of the state. We are proving that you cannot hide in South Africa. If you have committed such heinous crimes against women and children. We are going to track his movement from the UK, from London. Where did he fly to? Did he go via Zimbabwe and then to South Africa? But for now, the information that we have is that he landed on the 5th of July.”

Police say investigations into the circumstances surrounding Tshuma’s arrival and movements in South Africa are continuing.

SAPS arrest Ndodana Tshuma in Johannesburg

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