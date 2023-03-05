The South African Police Services (SAPS) Management has thanked Warrant Officer, Vuyo Mdi for his services to the nation. Mdi and Free State Education MEC, Tate Makgoe died in a crash on the N1 outside Winburg in the early hours on Sunday.

The vehicle they were traveling in crashed into two cows. The driver of the vehicle Warrant Officer, Pule Nkopane is in critical condition in a Bloemfontein hospital.

Fifty-year-old Mdi served as Makgoe’s close protector from 2010. National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says Mdi served his country with distinction.

“The death of warrant officer Mdi is a great blow to the protection and security services division and the SAPS at large. He has been described by his immediate commander as a quiet, dedicated, committed and disciplined member. We have mobilised our employee wellness experts to provide psychological services to the family and colleagues of the warrant officer. We are also wishing warrant officer Nkopane who is in a critical condition a speedy recovery. To warrant officer Piet, thank you for your selfless service to the nation,” says Mathe.

Tributes have also been pouring in for the late MEC.

VIDEO: Makgoe described as a humble and brilliant person