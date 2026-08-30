SAPS Operation Basadi leads to 13 arrests in Free State

Thirteen people have been arrested in a South African Police Service (SAPS) operation dubbed Operation Basadi in Kutlwanong and Odendaalsrus in the Free State.

The operation, which took place on Saturday, included an awareness campaign on crimes including gender-based violence.

The all-female operation conducted several operations, including business inspections and verification of documents.

Several arrests were made for contravention of the immigration act, possession of suspected stolen property and two businesses were closed down for non-compliance.

#sapsHQ [HAPPENING NOW: WOMEN LEADING THE RESET AGENDA ~ OPERATION BASADI PARADE] The #OperationBasadi Parade has commenced, with the programme opening with scripture reading and prayer by Section Head of Spiritual Services, Brigadier (Rite Reverend) SG Shobede-Nkosi. Members… pic.twitter.com/sBcG7RddfM — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 28, 2026

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