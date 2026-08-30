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SAPS Operation Basadi leads to 13 arrests in Free State

  • Provincial Operation Basadi which is a crime prevention programme as part of Women’s Month.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @SAPoliceService
SABC News

Thirteen people have been arrested in a South African Police Service (SAPS) operation dubbed Operation Basadi in Kutlwanong and Odendaalsrus in the Free State.

The operation, which took place on Saturday, included an awareness campaign on crimes including gender-based violence.

The all-female operation conducted several operations, including business inspections and verification of documents.

Several arrests were made for contravention of the immigration act, possession of suspected stolen property and two businesses were closed down for non-compliance.

 

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