SAPS offer R100 000 reward for Soshanguve shack killer

Gauteng police are offering a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of Dennis Nyatsunga/Ngobeni, also known as Shumba, who allegedly opened fire on four people and burnt two girls inside a shack more than two weeks ago in Soshanguve, North of Pretoria.

The two girls aged 7 and 4 years old were shot multiple times before being burned.

Police say the suspect, whose identity has been widely distributed on social media, faces charges of attempted murder and arson.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, has urged the public not to confront the suspect as he is armed and dangerous, but to contact the nearest police station.

“It is reported that Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is originally from Mozambique, but he might still be in South Africa. He is said to be using a fraudulent passport and asylum seeker papers. The suspect is short and dark in complexion. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo or Lieutenant Colonel Andile Mankaya. All information will be treated with confidentiality.”

— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 17, 2024