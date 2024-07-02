SAPS nab suspected kidnapper in Johannesburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 39-year-old man believed to be part of a kidnapping for ransom syndicate has been arrested in Turfontein in Johannesburg.

Police say 12 businessmen and six students, who had been kidnapped for ransom, have been rescued in the past six months.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says they are working all out to find and arrest the rest of the kidnapping syndicate.

“The team is currently tracing suspects who were working together with the man. From January 2024 to date, 49 kidnappers who had demanded ransom payment from families of victims have been arrested in Gauteng, North West and the Free State. We are confident that working together with all stakeholders and community tip-offs, it will continue to takedown more syndicates believed to be behind a spate of kidnappings for ransom across the country.”