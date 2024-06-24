SAPS members will be paid their election overtime: Mathe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says all members who worked during the national and provincial elections should not panic about their overtime payments.

This comes after a dispute arose with some unions calling on the SAPS to pay its members their overtime allowances.

SAPS spokesperson Atlenda Mathe says they have started with the payments and are now sitting at 66% payments nationally.

Mathe says, “We are dealing with a large number, more than 55 000 members that worked the elections. Having to process payments obviously for that large contingent, you need to ensure that members get what is due to them and that their numbers are accurate.. so that we don’t jeopardize anyone, whether it be to the organisation or be it members. So we are just ensuring that the process is accurate and that’s why you see that we are taking our time and so on.”

Reporting by Diteboho Ntamane.