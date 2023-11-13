Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo police authorities say they are more than adequately prepared and equipped to fight crime during the festive season. They said this during the provincial launch of festive season safety campaign at Ga-Masemola, near Lebowakgomo.

This year’s theme is “combating crime through decisive police action and robust community involvement”.

The province has been grappling with crimes such gender-based violence (GBV), car jamming, residential and business robbery as well cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies. But police authorities say with plans to lavish more deployment at high crime zones, they are ready to nip crime in the bud.

“In the main, we want to stamp the authority of the state. We want to ensure that the communities of Limpopo are safe and they feel safe as we launch our focus on illicit mining. We will focus on the contact crime like the trio crime. We are talking about car jamming, robbery and CIT that has been prominent in the province. But we have done our job very well to make sure we pushing every CIT thug out of this province,” says Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo’s provincial commissioner.

Over the years, Ga-Masemola area has been one of Limpopo crime hotspots. Community members are calling for more police visibility in the area.

“We want police to come here and deal with drunken driving. We have a lot of drivers who drive drunk knowing very well what law say and they cause accidents.”

“Police must leave their office and come here and deal with taxi violence. It’s a concern for us and it affecting learners who must write exams.”

Meanwhile, Hadebe says they have solicited the intervention of electricity ministry to resolve electrical challenges at Masemola police station. The police station has been without electricity for over a year.

Video: SAPS launches Safer Festive Season operations in Ga-Masemola