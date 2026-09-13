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SAPS launches manhaunt following the killing of 57-year-old woman

  • Badge of the South African Police Service.
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  • SAPS
SABC News

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect following the killing of 57-year-old woman in Matipane outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says officers found Maphoko Malatji’s body in a pool of blood inside a house Saturday.

Ledwaba says officers are urgently looking for anyone who may assist with their investigations.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) is therefore, appealing to Simon Makeya to come forward and present himself to the police to assist with the ongoing investigation. Members of the public who may know his whereabouts or may assist with the investigation are urged to immediately report such information to the police.”

 

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