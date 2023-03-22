Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder following a shooting incident in Westbury, Johannesburg.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman whilst walking on the street at around 7 pm last night. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo says, “It is reported that the victim was walking on the street when he was shot several times by unknown suspects. He was rushed to a medical care centre where he was certified dead. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage but as the police, we have started with our investigation.”