SAPS, government to meet KwaMakhutha community after 11 killed: Ntuli

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says the South African Police Service (SAPS) and government will convene a meeting with members of the KwaMakhutha community, including local and religious leaders, following the killing of 11 people.

Police say a group of about 14 people were having a party at a homestead in the Ziko area on Tuesday night, when at least three gunmen entered the yard and started shooting. Eleven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed.

Ntuli has called on community members to come forward with any information.

“There’s going to be a meeting of the stakeholders and we have agreed that they need to come together with the police and have a discussion. If ever there’s information, they must give that information to the police so that they will zoom in on the (possible) suspects who are having illegal firearms or who are the drug dealers so that we solve this.”

Video: Premier Thami Ntuli at the scene of KwaMakhutha massacre