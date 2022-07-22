Police have shot dead one suspect during an exchange of fire on the R554 in Brakpan on Gautengs east rand.

Four other suspects have been wounded.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says acting on intelligence-driven information, a multi disciplinary team intercepted the suspects while en route to hijack a truck in the area.

“One suspect has passed on and four have been trasported to hospital for injuries sustained after a shootout with police. Acting on an intelligence driven operation the HAWKS got information about a pending truck hijacking. The information checked out and a sting operation was planned. The suspects started shooting when they spotted police vehicles, none of the police sustained any injuries and also there was no fatality on the side of police.”

VIDEO | One suspect dead in shootout with police: