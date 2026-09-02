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SAPS dismisses Major-General Feroz Khan

Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Major General Feroz Khan.
  • [FILE] Former Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Major General Feroz Khan.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed Major General Feroz Khan with immediate effect.

Khan faced disciplinary proceedings over allegations that his conduct brought SAPS into disrepute.

National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says Khan was dismissed after failing to appear before the designated senior officer handling his disciplinary process.

Mathe says, “No member, regardless of rank or position, is above the law or the applicable disciplinary framework.”

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