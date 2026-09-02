SAPS dismisses Major-General Feroz Khan

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed Major General Feroz Khan with immediate effect.

#sapsHQ [SAPS CONFIRMS DISMISSAL OF MAJOR GENERAL FEROZ KHAN] The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirms the dismissal of Major General Feroz Khan from the Service. Major General Khan was deemed dismissed in terms of Regulation 9(7)(b) of the SAPS Discipline Regulations,… pic.twitter.com/SjaDxa3NpR — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 2, 2026

Khan faced disciplinary proceedings over allegations that his conduct brought SAPS into disrepute.

National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says Khan was dismissed after failing to appear before the designated senior officer handling his disciplinary process.

Mathe says, “No member, regardless of rank or position, is above the law or the applicable disciplinary framework.”