SAPS deploys specialised teams to Nkaneng mine

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says additional specialised capacity has been deployed to support and enhance ongoing rescue, recovery and investigative operations at the disused mine in Nkaneng, Rustenburg, in the North West.

This follows the recovery of 14 deceased illegal miners on Tuesday.

Police say the deployment forms part of the SAPS National Office’s intervention to reinforce the capacity of the North West Province and ensure that the complex operation is supported by specialised expertise, resources and personnel required to effectively manage the investigation and recovery efforts.

Police spokesperson Major General Nonkululeko Phokane says police are working closely with the Department of Mineral Resources to assess the mine environment and gather relevant information.

“Arrangements are underway for the formal identification of the deceased and the conducting of post-mortem examinations. The SAPS victim identification unit, detectives and relevant forensic specialists are coordinating these processes to establish the identities of the deceased and assist in determining the circumstances surrounding their deaths.”

“The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) is conducting an assessment of the mining operation and the compliance status on site,” adds Phokane.

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources says it is reviewing all relevant information relating to the fatal incident.

Department spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko says, “The DMPR confirms that the incident occurred within the boundaries of an area where a valid mining permit has been issued. The department further confirms that the site is a surface opencast mining operation and does not include an underground mine shaft. The department is currently reviewing all relevant information relating to the incident and will, at an appropriate time, provide further details, including matters related to compliance with applicable laws governing licenses and permits.”

Illegal Mining | 14 illegal miners die in Nkaneng, NW