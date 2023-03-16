KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police say that they acted on information in their arrest of five suspected hitmen in Cator Manor, earlier on Thursday.

KZN Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says that one of the suspects fled the scene in a car.

Naicker says that high-calibre rifles were recovered from the scene and the suspects have been charged with possession of illegal firearms among other charges.

He says an investigation is under way to link the suspects to other crimes in the area.

“Our police officers were working on the ground when they received information of suspicious vehicles in the area. The informant was of the opinion that these guys were in the area to take someone out. There were three vehicles that the suspects were travelling in, altogether five suspects have been arrested, one of them is believed to have escaped from a vehicle that fled the scene. For now, we can see charges for illegal possession of firearms possibly being added as well as a possession of stolen vehicles. The way they were operating is all hallmarks of hitmen that are operating in the area. The information from the informant also indicated that they’re possibly hitmen, the investigation afterwards will tell us who they exactly are.”

VIDEO | Suspected hitmen arrested in Cato Manor in Durban: