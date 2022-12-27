The Eastern Cape province has been engulfed by the dark cloud of mass killings and spontaneous shootings throughout the year.

The recent crime stats in the province validated what had already been presumed by many, an increase of over 30% in murders this year, compared to the previous year.

The tides are turning in Nelson Mandela Bay, however, with 300 brand-new police constables patrolling the area.

With the extra manpower, SAPS is confident that crime can be curbed.

The constables started their careers patrolling malls and attending to various roadblocks across the Bay.

“We are particularly concerned at the rate that people are committing murders. However, the deployment of these new constables can be seen as a response from SAPS management to deal with these challenges. We further urge the community to take charge of their places and work closely with the police to win this war against crime,” says Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

Even though major strides are being made to combat crime, the OR Tambo district, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Buffalo City Metro remain hotspots of the province.

Public Safety | Eastern Cape communities urged to report criminal activities: