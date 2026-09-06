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SAPS commemoration day means a lot to slain officers’ families

  • At the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where families, police officials and dignitaries are gathering ahead of today’s commemoration honouring police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
  • Image Credits :
  • Siphiwe Mkhize
SABC News

Families of the twelve police officers killed in the line of duty say today’s commemoration event means a great deal to them, as it honours their loved ones who died protecting the country.

Among the deceased officers are Warrant Officer Vuyisile Rodney Sintwa and Sergeant Simon Sentsho Masenye, who were ambushed whilst transporting an awaiting-trial prisoner and fugitive Jabulani Moyo from the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court back to prison in August last year.

Sintwa’s son, Vuyisile, says it took him a long time to come to terms with the loss of his father.

“Disbelief, you know. For a great time, the reality has not kicked in until I just settled and reunited with my family, since I heard about the news while I was still at school. He left me with a lot of lessons. He was bubbly, someone who was joyfully spontaneous and he had a big heart. He made sure that everyone around him was fulfilled in a sense.”

-Reporting by Sphiwe Mkhize

VIDEO | On average, one on-duty SAPS officer was killed every month in 2025/2026:

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