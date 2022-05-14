The EFF has called on the SAPS to be thorough in its investigations relating to the Hillary Gardee murder case.

The body of the 28-year-old daughter of the former Secretary-General of the party, Godrich Gardee was found at a plantation near Mbombela last week, days after she was reported missing.

The EFF MP has since offered a reward for more information on Gardee’s murder.

Three people have been arrested for Gardee’s murder and face six charges including kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and conspiracy to commit murder.

EFF Secretary-General, Marshall Dlamini was speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the EFF’s Central Command Team meeting on Saturday.

“We’re saying to the police, even these ones that have been arrested they must not rush them. We need to get to the bottom of it, what happened? Who plotted and what is the intention? It’s a gruesome act that has taken place and it has got the potential of, if it’s not followed up properly, it can continue in this country. We’ve got serious issues of GBV in this country, it’s happening on a daily basis so we are following up on that matter but we are not interfering. We are allowing the police to do their work because we want them to make sure that they get to the bottom of this case undisturbed.”

Case against the three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee postponed: