SANTACO welcomes end to hostilities in Western Cape taxi turf wars

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in the Western Cape has welcomed a peace and ceasefire agreement between two taxi associations in the province.
The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (CODETA) have recently been involved in a dispute over routes between Khayelitsha and Somerset West.
SANTACO spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana says the agreement marks a significant breakthrough for the taxi industry and commuters.
WATCH | CATA and CODETA have signed a peace and ceasefire agreement aimed at ending disputes between the two taxi associations, following government-led mediation. Both parties have committed to resolving future disagreements through established channels. pic.twitter.com/n8fxnKQ6C0
— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 4, 2026