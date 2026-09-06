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SANTACO welcomes end to hostilities in Western Cape taxi turf wars

  • Taxi driver inside the vehicle
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in the Western Cape has welcomed a peace and ceasefire agreement between two taxi associations in the province.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (CODETA) have recently been involved in a dispute over routes between Khayelitsha and Somerset West.

SANTACO spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana says the agreement marks a significant breakthrough for the taxi industry and commuters.

 

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