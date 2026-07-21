Santaco urges Diale-Tlabela to engage leadership structures

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng says the Department of Roads and Transport must respect established taxi industry leadership structures when engaging with operators.

The association says government should follow agreed protocols instead of addressing taxi operators directly, arguing that unresolved route allocations remain the main cause of conflict.

This comes as Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, says route disputes remain a challenge and that solutions must be found to address ongoing conflict in the taxi industry.

📢📢📢Media Statement📢📢📢 MEC Diale-Tlabela reaffirms taxi industry collaboration and strengthened governance in Operating Licence System. #RoadSafety #AgaLeRona #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/meQaaYA0m5 — GP Roads and Transport (@GPDRT_) July 20, 2026

Santaco provincial chairperson Midday Mali says, “The issues that we have raised as an industry here in Gauteng in regard to the office of the MEC and the MEC is that we want the protocol to be followed as the governing body of the industry. We are the governing body. So therefore, we want the protocol to be followed accordingly.”

“We don’t say the MEC must talk to the members, but the protocol should be followed. And we should agree as a structure that these are the issues to be addressed,” adds Mali.

MEC Diale-Tlabela has dismissed the allegations by the Gauteng taxi industry that the relationship with government has collapsed.

The MEC says the department remains committed to a constructive and transparent partnership with taxi operators while strengthening governance within the operating licence system.

Diale-Tlabela says the department’s engagements with taxi associations are in line with its legal mandate and says quarterly meetings with provincial taxi leadership remain in place, with dialogue continuing as the preferred mechanism to resolve disputes. – Additional reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila

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