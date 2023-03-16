Taxi organisation SANTACO says it will not take part in the Economic Freedom Fighters’ planned national shutdown on Monday.

The EFF will hold protests across the country against the rolling blackouts. They will also be calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

In a brief statement, SANTACO said following its meeting with the EFF, the taxi industry will not participate in the shutdown.

It said that taxis will be operating as normal on that day.

VIDEO | Businesses concerned about the impact of a national shutdown:

Meanwhile, the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA organisation also says it will not take part in next week’s national shutdown convened by the EFF.

The organisation which is believed to represent unemployed truck drivers say they say they will treat this day as a normal working day.

ATDF spokesperson Mandla Mngomezulu says they will not be used by politicians to score political points.

“We have taken a decision not to participate in this useless shutdown. We want Julius Malema to know that ATDF will not participate. We are calling on all South Africans who are supporting ATDF and those who are working in the trucking industry on that day to go to work.”