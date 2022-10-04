The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) is calling on taxi drivers to be disciplined and to respect the rule of law.

This follows the emergence of a video on social media, showing a taxi driver trying to run over a Durban Metro police officer.

It is believed the officer was in the process of issuing the driver with a ticket when the incident occurred near the Christians Village shopping complex in Hillcrest west of Durban.

SANTACO’s Sifiso Shangase says they will use this October, National Transport Month, to educate taxi drivers on respecting the law and abiding by the rules of the road.

“Nobody is above law and we should all be citizens that are able to abide by the law of this country and even the taxi driver himself should be within the scope of the law. As SANTACO, we are saying we need to find out exactly what was the motive from the drivers to do such a thing because that on it’s own is crime, because hitting somebody with a vehicle can lead to fatalities.”