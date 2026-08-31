SANTACO launches summit to combat GBV in taxi industry

The women’s wing of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has launched a national summit in Gauteng to combat gender-based violence (GBV).

The initiative brings together government officials, transport leaders and community stakeholders to address female passenger safety and industry transformation.

SANTACO’s National spokesperson, Rebecca Phala says, “Safety in the sense of mobility for women on a daily basis includes the women being able to get into a taxi, knowing that they will not be violated- starting with how they are spoken to, and how they are treated- while in the same vehicle. It includes that they may not be put at risk of being victimised in any other way.”

PODCAST | SANTACO calls for women’s safety in the taxi industry:

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