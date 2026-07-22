Santaco, GNTA give Gauteng Transport MEC seven-day ultimatum

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) are holding firm on the seven-day ultimatum for the provincial government.

They have threatened a total transport shutdown across South Africa’s economic hub if their demands are not met.

The industry, which has accused Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela of administrative issues and severe delays in issuing operating licences, has demanded the Premier’s office’s immediate intervention.

The taxi leadership has warned that failure to grant them a formal meeting to discuss addressing their grievances within the deadline will trigger widespread protest marches.

Santaco Chairperson Midday Mali says, “Well, what I would say, our seven days start counting, meaning that we’re giving our government, the office of the Premier [Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi], to consider our grievances and call us upon in a meeting.”

“But if that is not happening, we are left with no option as an industry is to move to a third plan, that how do we plan our strike in the province? The breakdown is that the protocol is not observed by the MEC [Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela] and her office. They just go directly to the associations without going through the structures that are democratically elected, that are governing the industry,” adds Mali.

Below is the full interview: