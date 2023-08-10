The taxi stay-away in the Western Cape has been called off.

Taxi umbrella body SANTACO says as part of the resolution reached between the industry and the government, there is an agreement that the next two weeks will be used to work towards the release of the vehicles that were wrongfully impounded.

SANTACO has conveyed its condolences to the families of those who died during the strike.

It says it is saddened and disappointed that it took this long for all parties to find a resolution.

Tweet from Sphiwe Hobasi:

BREAKING: The #TaxiStrike in the Western Cape has been called off by SANTACO. “There is an agreement that the next 14 days will be utilised to work towards the release of the vehicles that were wrongly impounded.” #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/XDIUXavhod — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) August 10, 2023

On Wednesday, SANTACO in the Western Cape says it never intended to withdraw its transport service in the City of Cape Town for the whole seven days when they initially announced a massive stayaway about the impounding of taxis, last week.

Provincial chair of SANTACO, Mandla Hermanus, says they were saddened that a dispute with the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government had not been resolved yet.

Hermanus said they had hoped that the parties could have met each other halfway as soon as possible.