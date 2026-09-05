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SANRAL warns of strong winds on N1 toll road in Western Cape

[FILE IMAGE]: The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) logo seen at a road in Limpopo.
  • [FILE IMAGE]: The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) logo seen at a road in Limpopo.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@MbalulaFikile
SABC

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has warned road users on the N1 Toll Road between Paarl and Worcester in the Western Cape of strong gusty winds.

SANRAL says the Hugo’s River viaduct, situated west of the Huguenot Tunnel entrance, is subject to extremely high wind gusts.

It has, in the past, led to trucks and even smaller vehicles with trailers and caravans being blown over.

SANRAL says it plans to construct appropriate wind barriers along the Viaduct to mitigate the impact of wind gusts on vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements says it remains on high alert amid strong winds that are sweeping through some parts of the province.

The department says its disaster management teams at all municipalities are ready to assist residents affected by the inclement weather.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) this week issued a Yellow level 4 warning for damaging interior winds over large parts of the province.

Margaret/KIM 4/9 Otsile Rhulani

VIDEO | Severe flooding forecast for parts of SA:

 

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