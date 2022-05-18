The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has received the biggest chunk of more than R70 billion above all other state entities in the transport sector, from the Department of Transport for the 2022 and 2023 financial year.

This has transpired in Parliament during a mini plenary debate on the tabling of the department’s budget vote by the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Over the medium term, R45.3 billion or 59.3% of the allocation to SANRAL is budgeted to upgrade, strengthen and refurbish the national non‐toll roads network. An amount of R2.8 billion is allocated for the R573, better known as Moloto Road. https://t.co/unL6uyD5Lt pic.twitter.com/JB2KPufLPp — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) May 18, 2022

The Minister says the bulk of the funds allocated for Sanral will be utilised for the upgrades and revamping of the country’s national roads including provincial roads.

“An allocation of R79.4 billion goes to the South Africans Road National Roads Agency, Sanral. Transfers to Sanral account for 33.5% percent of the department’s budget.

Over the medium term a 65.5% on the budget of the roads transport programme. Over the medium term, 43.3 billion of 59.3% of the allocation to Sanral is budgeted to upgrade and refurbish the national roads network.”