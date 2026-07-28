Sanral CEO denies allegations of influencing tenders

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Reginald Demana has dismissed allegations linking him to the awarding of multi-billion-rand tenders, including claims involving a contract worth more than R9 billion.

The allegations, which have circulated in the media in recent weeks, suggest irregularities in Sanral’s procurement processes and accuse Demana of influencing the appointment of service providers.

However, speaking during a media briefing, Demana insisted that the Sanral CEO does not have the authority to award tenders.

He says all procurement decisions are made by the agency’s board through established governance processes.

“I have indicated that you won’t find a delegation that says Reginald Demana has a delegation to award or extend a contract. Yes, I sign the letters of extensions, it’s an administrative step that the board has ordered me to do in order to make sure that their decision was implemented. But the decision to award the contract gets taken somewhere else.”

VIDEO | Four years ago Sanral cancelled contracts valued at around R18 billion due to irregularities and suspected corruption:

-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila