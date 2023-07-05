The South African National Parks (SANParks) has welcomed the 22-year jail sentence given to a rhino poacher by the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga.

Enoch Ngobeni was found guilty of rhino poaching, trespassing, conspiracy to commit crime and possession of dangerous weapon among others.

Ngobeni committed the crimes at the Kruger National Park. SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla says they are happy with the jail term and with more arrests at the park.

“As SANParks we are happy at the sentence meted out by the Skukuza Regional Court and the speed in which the trial was finalised, forensic results came back in time and the state presented a very tied and a winnable case resulting in the 22-year sentence. This clearly sends a message to criminals that they will be dealt with once they are found inside the Kruger National Park illegally hunting our rhino. We also would like to congratulate the teams involved in the arrest of five suspected poachers and the confiscation of poaching equipment,” says Phaahla.