The 17th annual South African National Parks (SANParks) Week kicks off this Sunday.

During this week, all South African citizens are allowed to enter most national parks, free of charge, for a day visit.

The week is aimed at linking the South African national parks system to the communities and showcasing the best of the country’s national parks.

South Africa’s largest national reserve, the Kruger National Park will be among the parks that are free to enter next week.

SANParks Spokesperson Ike Phaahla says the aim of the initiative in bringing citizens closer to SA’s wildlife.

Phaahla says, “Parks week was established to give access to South Africans so that they can familiarise themselves with their national parks. It has been successful. We have up to now given free access to South Africans – well over 400 000 people have gone through our gates during Sanparks week. It is growing in stature, people are taking advantage of that, you don’t pay for the entrance but for all other activities, you still continue to pay.”