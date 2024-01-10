Man accused of raping Kimberley traditional healer granted bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man accused of raping a 26-year-old traditional healer in Kimberley in the Northern Cape has been granted R2 000 bail by the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court. The 43-year-old man allegedly raped the woman after he requested her to perform a cleansing ritual in his home in November last year.

Traditional healers who came in numbers at the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court say they are disappointed at the justice system. They say they are still in disbelief that the rape accused was granted bail even though he is not a first-time offender.

The traditional healer explains the ordeal:

Previously, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that the accused had three other rape cases against him. The healers maintain that the accused needs to be locked away from society.

“We are very disappointed about the granting of the bail. The justice system is failing us a lot. I cannot understand the justice system that cannot revoke the bail application,” says one of the healers.

Another healer says, “The law does not give us justice, they don’t protect women because he is a monster.”

The matter has been postponed for further investigations and the accused is expected back in court next month. – Report by Karabo Siyoko