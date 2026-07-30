SANEF puts pressure on EC newspapers’ owners to pay journalists

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) says it has engaged Ubuntu Media Holdings, which has given an assurance that it is addressing the issue of unpaid salaries at the Daily Dispatch and The Herald.

Journalists at the two newspapers are reportedly working without pay after new owners Ubuntu Media Holdings missed July salaries following their May acquisition from Arena Holdings.

The forum has condemned the situation, warning that boardroom disputes directly threaten news sustainability, democracy and the livelihoods of hardworking staff.

SANEF Chairperson Katy Katopodis says they will continue to put pressure on Ubuntu Media Holdings until all affected employees are paid.

Katopodis says, “We are extremely concerned about this and we are going to continue pressurising Ubuntu Media to find out what is happening, of course we don’t have access to their finances, we are not the owners of the newspaper, we can’t make any promises, but what we can promise is that this is a priority for us as a SANEF, and really we’ve got to keep communicating and engaging, and pressurising the new owners of these two iconic titles, and say this is actually not on, they need to make a plan to ensure that they pay these journalists.”

PODCAST | Interview with Katapodis on SAFM’s First Take: