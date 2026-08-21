SANEF condemns alleged intimidation of Sowetan journalist

The South African National Editors’ Forum(SANEF) has strongly condemned the alleged intimidation of Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi at the Madlanga Commission.

Moloi opened a criminal case against Stuart James Scharnick on Thursday.

Scharnick allegedly confronted the journalist after he recorded him during the tea break.

WATCH | Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi details why he laid a charge of intimidation against Stuart Scharnick after an alleged incident on the sidelines of the Madlanga Commission. pic.twitter.com/INkcM0FYbb — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 20, 2026

SANEF’s Executive Director Reggy Moalusi appreciates Madlanga Commission on how its quickly acted.

“There is a growing trend and we should all be worried about it, particularly a trend that does not want to allow journalists to film. It’s truly concerning but we should be fortunate and appreciative that the commission itself does not tolerate such. I mean we should appreciate how quickly the commission acted, we have never seen anyone acting so quickly against transgressors.”

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