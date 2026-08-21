Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

SANEF condemns alleged intimidation of Sowetan journalist

  • Businessman Stuart Scharnick (left) and Sowetan journalist, Herman Moloi (right)
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The South African National Editors’ Forum(SANEF) has strongly condemned the alleged intimidation of Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi at the Madlanga Commission.

Moloi opened a criminal case against Stuart James Scharnick on Thursday.

Scharnick allegedly confronted the journalist after he recorded him during the tea break.

SANEF’s Executive Director Reggy Moalusi appreciates Madlanga Commission on how its quickly acted.

“There is a growing trend and we should all be worried about it, particularly a trend that does not want to allow journalists to film. It’s truly concerning but we should be fortunate and appreciative that the commission itself does not tolerate such. I mean we should appreciate how quickly the commission acted, we have never seen anyone acting so quickly against transgressors.”

RELATED VIDEO | William Bird commends the police for arresting Scharnick

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News