Somizi Mhlongo was asked to comment on allegations that he is divorcing his husband.

The National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has called for TV personality Somizi “Somgaga” Mhlongo to unreservedly apologise for insults directed at Sunday World acting editor, Kabelo Khumalo, and Julia Madibogo of City Press on Instagram.

This is after they offered him his right of reply on separate stories they were writing last week.

Madibogo of City Press approached the “Idols SA” judge for comment on allegations that he was divorcing his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Khumalo approached him for comment after allegations that the production of his cooking show, “Dinner at Somizi’s”, had been put on hold amidst legal proceedings instituted by Hastings Moeng.

Last year, Mhlongo, as well as broadcaster MultiChoice, were issued with a summons by Moeng who claimed to have had his intellectual property stolen when Mhlongo launched the popular show. Instead of responding to the questions raised, SANEF says Mhlongo opted to insult Khumalo and abused Madibogo.

Mhlongo then allegedly used his Instagram account to reveal the cellphone numbers of the journalists. His supporters have since allegedly resorted to intimidating and harassing the journalists.

SANEF called on the journalists to lay charges of intimidation and for MultiChoice to officially distance themselves from Mhlongo’s comments.