SANEF calls for safe return of missing journalist Reddy in Djibouti

There’s growing concern in South Africa’s journalism fraternity over the reported disappearance of journalist Micah Reddy in Djibouti.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is calling on the authorities in Djibouti to immediately facilitate his safe return.

Reddy and his local fixer, Kooki Mahmoud, have reportedly been unreachable since Friday.

MISSING JOURNO | Micah Reddy’s brother, Niall, says the family is extremely worried and desperate for information as Reddy and his local fixer remain missing in Djibouti. He says authorities are working through diplomatic channels. pic.twitter.com/EuZLpS8zw7 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 20, 2026

SANEF says it is deeply concerned by the reported disappearance of journalist Micah Reddy in Djibouti.

In a statement posted on X, SANEF is calling on Djiboutian authorities to immediately facilitate Reddy’s safe return.

Reddy and his local fixer, Kooki Mahmoud, have reportedly been unreachable since Friday.

Reddy’s employer, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, says it believes he may be in custody and is calling for authorities to establish his whereabouts.

SANEF says it will continue to monitor developments closely.

Video | SA journalist Micah Reddy reportedly missing in Djibouti