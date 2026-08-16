Sandton India Day 2026 celebrates colours, flavours and traditions

The colours, flavours and traditions of India have taken centre stage at Sandown High School in Sandton, where the Indian community is celebrating India Day 2026.

The event comes a day after India marked 80 years of independence bringing together music, dance, food and cultural performances while highlighting the longstanding ties between India and South Africa.

Beyond the vibrant colours, music and traditional performances, India Day is also creating a space for the community to come together and for young people to put their talents centre stage.

President of the India Club South Africa, Manish Gupta, says the celebration is a chance to showcase the different traditions of India, while bringing the community together in the spirit of freedom.

“The initiative was started by the Consulate General and the High Commission of India 19 years ago. We wanted to create a bond between our people by sharing our cultures, food, dances, traditional dress and languages. Building connections through love and affection is important, and we want to spread that spirit among the South African community.”

Crowds gather to celebrate India Day 2026