Sandile Zungu launches campaign for SAFA’s top job

Business tycoon and AmaZulu FC chairman, Sandile Zungu launched his 2026 South African Football Association (SAFA) presidential campaign.

Zungu promised to transform South African football for the better by restoring good governance and integrity, while also promoting grassroots development and schools soccer.

He launched his campaign in Johannesburg at a packed function attended by football legends, including Lucas Radebe, some SAFA regions, and SAFA provinces.

Since last month, Zungu went on a roadshow across the country and to various provinces to galvanise support from the SAFA regions after his nomination.

Amongst the provinces, he visited Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and the Free State, after starting his roadshow in KwaZulu-Natal.

While some regions fear reprisal if they openly support him, those who want serious changes have publicly declared support for him.

Those who put their names in the hat for the SAFA presidency in the past criticized the current administration and leadership.

However, the businessman want to stay clear of the mud, saying he wants to unite SAFA and believes regions are buying into his vision.

“Focusing on the negatives and personalities is not what my campaign needs and I’ve got absolutely no doubt that the positive response I got throughout the country is because the regions are buying into my vision,” says Zungu.

The 59-year-old says his credibility and being in business will enable him to attract corporates to partner with SAFA to help fund projects that will help him usher in a golden era.

“I bring to the fore my own credibility, I bring to the fore my own capital, and we have to inspire corporate South Africa to trust and be able to support football,” he adds.

SAFA Cape Town is among a number of provinces that attended the event and publicly declared their support for Zungu.

SAFA Cape Town president, Bennett Bailey, says they want change.

“When we got to our elections it was still one person in the running to become president and we said no South Africa doesn’t need that. They need change and not just of face,” adds Bailey.

SAFA’s presidential elections will be held on the 12th of September.

VIDEO | AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu announces his candidacy for SAFA President: