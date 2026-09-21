SANDF welcomes 2,500 new recruits

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga has welcomed more than 2,500 new soldiers, who have completed their basic military training at 3 SAI Batallion (South African Infantry) in the Northern Cape.

They are joining the SANDF under increased pressure to assist the police in stemming the tide of crime, including in hotspots in the Western Cape, where gang violence remains a major challenge, despite the deployment of soldiers.

The recruits have spent months undergoing intensive military training, preparing them for the responsibilities that come with serving in the SANDF.

In the next phase of their careers, their training will be put to the test in the respective arms of service.

For recruits like Motshilisi Molefe and Daniel Mosako, the transition from civilian life to military service has required mental and emotional adjustment…

“Because when you come in as a civilian, there’s a lot of things you’re accustomed to. And here you’re introduced to a whole new culture and you experience cultural shocks, but then now it’s a part of who I am,” says Molefe.

“You have to be very mentally strong, extremely mentally strong, because this, the hardest part is the mental part of it. You see, physically they may try to break you, but if you are not strong mentally, you will fail yourself,” says Mosako.

Their training comes as the SANDF continues to play a role in the country’s fight against serious crime.

Thousands of soldiers have been deployed alongside the police under Operation Prosper, targeting crime hotspots and organised criminal activity.

Deploying soldiers to assist with law enforcement comes at a significant cost.

This led to questions of whether this exercise is producing measurable results on the ground.

Minister Motshekga says Operation Prosper is bearing fruit, with the SANDF supporting police through additional capacity and intelligence to tackle the root causes of organised crime.

“No, we are. And what people also seem not to appreciate, the defence force is not a criminal force. So, we are a force multiplier for police. We stand behind them to make sure that they do their work with our backing. But what we have to do most as the defence force is also to help them with intelligence, because it doesn’t have to be chasing drug or criminals. We have to get to the heart of it all to say, ‘how do we stop the entrance of drugs in our country?” says Motshega.

However, for the new recruits, the immediate focus is on completing the next stage of their military careers and putting their training into practice.

The Defence Minister says discipline will remain key as the new soldiers take on their responsibilities.