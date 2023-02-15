The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it will establish a unit dedicated to disaster management.

This comes in the wake of the declaration of a national state of disaster to respond to widespread flooding in many provinces over the past days.

The Chief of the SANDF General, Rudzani Maphanywa was speaking at the launch of Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Maphanywa says, “We have already started utilising some of our assets in areas where people are affected to assist the people that were in distress both in Mpumalanga and here in KZN and Mpumalanga that planning is under way with local disaster management entities to ensure that we provide the necessary support to our people.”

READ || Armed Forces Day 2023 || Fanpark Arena Activities Rehearsals underway at uMhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay || 15 to 19 February.https://t.co/diR4P8SYkL#SANDF#ArmedForcesDay2023 pic.twitter.com/xmxK2cY2Y6 — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) February 14, 2023